Letter: Faith should not depend on obligation

This regards a recent letter from a woman who was down on the Pope, bishops and Church, because August 15th was not observed as a day of obligation to attend Mass. She said holy days are no longer observed as days of obligation. She is wrong.

1. The foremost, ultimate Holy Days of Obligation are every Sunday. Then, eight Feast Days are observed as days of obligation to attend Mass in addition to the 52 Sundays of the year.

2. However, as a long standing practice in the Church, (not a new practice), if any of the eight days fall on a Monday or Saturday, with the exception of Christmas or the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, one is not obligated to attend Mass, though the Feast Day Mass is still celebrated for the people who come, not out of obligation.

The woman said is it any wonder Church attendance is down? My question is, why must a person be obligated to attend Mass in order to observe the Feast day or Sunday?

What kind of faith life does a person have who will not go to church unless forced to do so by obligation? Mass is available every day of the week, if one is so inclined. The weight of the declaration of faith and attendance at Mass, (obligatory or not), must be on heart of the attendee, not the Church or its leaders.

Mary Ann Ingelfinger

Orchard Park