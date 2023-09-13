With the United Auto Workers union flexing their muscles to get what they call a fair, living wage contract, I am just wondering if the UAW realize that by demanding a fair, living wage, their employers will need to raise their prices to compensate for their wage increases and benefits, which could increase the price of new cars, making them unaffordable for non UAW workers, and adding to our nation’s inflation rate.

Now, I agree that everyone deserves a fair, livable wage, but if it impedes others from acquiring the basic needs to live a good life, then a wealth gap appears. The wealth gap is bad enough between the rich and the middle class, so now, are we building a wealth wage gap in the middle class? The auto workers then everyone else? I guess as long as the UAW take care of their union members and collect their union dues, all others can fend for themselves.