Letter: Fair officials should be ashamed for disrespecting our veterans

I tried … I really tried hard not to but … here comes the rant. The Erie County Agricultural Society has decided that they no longer will have Veterans Day and Firefighters Day at the Erie County Fair. They, you know, the ones who, for the most part, feed out of the public trough but have done nothing for the country, say that the cost of security and rowdyism have forced this decision, and yet Jessica Underberg, CEO and Fair Manager, cannot cite any incidence of a problem.

This is what I say. I have seen staggering drunks and some brawls on the Fairway and in the private beer pavilions, but the few disagreements in our dugouts have been controlled by our membership so they never evolved into much more than a disagreement. What I have seen in the infield is a bunch of proud, old veterans from across Western New York using the occasion to renew old friendships and commune over a beer (or two) and a hot dog or hamburger.

So what, pray tell, could possibly be the reason for the Ag Society’s disrespect to our veterans and firemen? I believe that it is nothing more than money. How much revenue do they lose because we drink our own beer, we eat our own food and we do not pay the entry fee? The pittance they “lose” on Veterans/Firefighters days at the Fair pales when compared to the price we paid for the loss of our youth or a lifetime of service in the military or fire department.

And so, Underberg and the Agricultural Society, keep suckling at the public breast and to heck with those who have sacrificed so much for you. We are used to not getting respect for what we did for our country, but your disrespect is unforgivable. To you I say the worst thing my mother could ever have said to me … “Shame on you!”

John Grotke

Eden