Letter: Fair board disrespects firefighters and veterans

The volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the veterans of America have always been pillars of the community. They save lives at all hours of the night, lend help, treat overdoses and help their community at a risk to themselves, just like our veterans have done protecting our country.

We all are family oriented, and the biggest day of the year, Firefighters’ Day and Veterans Day, is mingling with all our firefighters and veterans we served with to protect our nation. Training, always being there to save lives and property and protecting our country have been our top priority.

Being a volunteer fireman for 51 years and an Air Force member for 27, these two days make me and others very proud. But what does our shallow-sighted fair do? They take away our tent privileges, meeting and socializing with comrades with various reasons, like propane for cooking, a few minor skirmishes (never happens), and other inane reasons to make sure your money is spent at the fair. Talk about disrespecting these two dedicated groups for the wonderful work they have done.

Does the fair use propane in some of their cooking facilities? The Demolition Derby and concerts are very rowdy, and their beer tent has had many disagreements. Are they cut out? No, because they make money and who cares?

From the governor to the fair board, recognize the people who dedicate their lives for their community and nation. We do not need to be disgraced or put down. Wake up and realize what we do and quit making excuses.

Tom Klosko

Buffalo