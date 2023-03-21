In an age when science is so precise and facts are much easier than ever to come by, it is mind-boggling how misinformation is so prevalent in today’s world. Ever since the “Enlightenment” transformed Western European culture so that “truth” and “facts” could be attained through logic and the “scientific method,” the world moved forward creating miraculous medical cures, complex machines, air flight, advanced social policy and even space trips to the moon and beyond. Education both elementary and advanced was built on proof, evidence and factual research.

But in today’s divisive world, “alternative facts” and conspiracy theories have overtaken social media so much so that an alternate world exists apart from the real world that is based on evidence. The “Big Lie” which had absolutely no basis in fact and had no evidence to back it up was absorbed whole by millions of Americans who followed the lead of a compulsive liar who they revered. Purveyors of the lie not only became prominent but also ran for political office and in some cases won so that actual members of Congress who represent millions of Americans are a part of the structure of government. When honest research in today’s world can so easily prove or disprove the nonsensical aberrations of these radicals, facts take a rear seat to fantasy. It seems that the will to find partners who agree with one’s own beliefs is greater than the will to learn the truth.