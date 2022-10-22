Letter: Facts are facts when judging political parties

A recent letter writer asked the question,”…why in the world would anyone vote Democrat?” Several issues were raised which presumably were worse due to Democratic control:

Inflation & gas prices – we live in a complex, global economy and no president, from either party, can just wave a magic wand to make them disappear It remains an issue of supply and demand. Low supply and high demand equals higher prices.

Immigration – illegal immigration has been a problem for years plaguing both Republican and Democratic administrations and remains so because neither party has come up with a viable solution.

Bail Reform – according to the New York State Civil Liberties Union there is no evidence that bail reform has contributed to an increase in crime despite claims to the contrary.

Gun laws – an analysis by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in 2021 Americans were killed by guns at the highest rate in 30 years. Are people more violent, or are guns just more easily available?

Ukraine – the writer stated that President Biden is putting us at risk of nuclear war by “egging on” Vladimir Putin and no peaceful solution is being proposed. The only “peaceful solution” that would be satisfactory to Putin would be for Ukraine to surrender and allow annexation by Russia. He is massacring civilians (a war crime) and threatening the use of nuclear weapons because he is losing and desperate.

A more pertinent question is why are many Republicans willing to accept election results when they win, but scream voter fraud when they lose?

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga