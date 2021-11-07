Letter: F1 racing gives fans a winning formula

Yes, I am an F1 racing fan! As Jenna Fryer says, because Formula 1 is about open-wheel racing, technology, strategy and driving skill. And it’s about driving on “road” courses, rather than “ovals.”

NASCAR races are boring. Thirty cars all in a bunch, like someone disturbed the beehive. This leads to lots of bumping and crashing, which some fans may deem exciting. However, every crash results in a yellow or red flag, that slows or stops the action. And per NASCAR rules, allows all cars to bunch up again, to cause more crashes. The cars and drivers that finish the race are those that are lucky enough to avoid a crash.