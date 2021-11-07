 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: F1 racing gives fans a winning formula
0 comments

Letter: F1 racing gives fans a winning formula

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Yes, I am an F1 racing fan! As Jenna Fryer says, because Formula 1 is about open-wheel racing, technology, strategy and driving skill. And it’s about driving on “road” courses, rather than “ovals.”

NASCAR races are boring. Thirty cars all in a bunch, like someone disturbed the beehive. This leads to lots of bumping and crashing, which some fans may deem exciting. However, every crash results in a yellow or red flag, that slows or stops the action. And per NASCAR rules, allows all cars to bunch up again, to cause more crashes. The cars and drivers that finish the race are those that are lucky enough to avoid a crash.

Want NASCAR to regain some popularity? Look at F1! Reduce the number of cars. Increase focus on driving skill and strategy. Keep the cars spread out on a more challenging track. Increase racing excitement by reducing crashes and increasing competition.

William Morrison

Hamburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News