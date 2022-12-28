Letter: Extreme weather is obviously here to stay

It now makes two walloping mega-snow storms that have hit Buffalo and much of the northeastern U.S. this year.

High wind gusts approaching hurricane force, up to several feet of snow accumulations, freezing and plunging temperatures and terrible visibility could very well be the new winter normal.

This is an example of climate change where it has become even meaner and more extreme. I no longer buy this once-in-a-generation storm garbage anymore. These storms have become more frequent occurrences.

These are our versions of the hurricanes the southern U.S. must always deal with.

Soon enough, the national weather service will start giving all these “winter hurricanes” official names too.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore