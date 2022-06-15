Letter: Extreme right wing is a threat to democracy

I was very pleasantly surprised when Congressman Jacobs drastically changed his position on gun control. I had hoped other Republicans would follow suit and was depressed that none did so.

This proves beyond the shadow of a doubt how wrong many, but hopefully not most, rank and file Republicans are. It is certainly absolute proof of the total control the country’s extreme right wing has of the Republican party leadership.

If the Republicans win the House and Senate back this fall, our democracy will begin its death throes. The Republicans will use their new control to ensure the election of a Trump like president in 2024. This will be the end of our democracy.

I’m a lifelong Democrat whose first presidential vote was for Nixon. I hated the Vietnam war and the way Cheney/Bush used 9/11 to invade Iraq and approved of George H. W. Bush’s overthrow of Saddam Hussain.

During these and all the other trying times, I always believed we were trying to do the right thing, trying to “become a more perfect union”. I now believe we will shortly stop trying to become that “more perfect union.”

Dennis Seekins

Lyndonville