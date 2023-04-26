As I see it, America is at a tipping point. The “ship of state” may capsize if we don’t recognize that extreme positions at either end of the political spectrum may force us to lower the lifeboats.

Our Constitution was formulated during the Age of Common Sense, The Age of Reason, and The Enlightenment when “balance” and “harmony” were key values.

Isaac Newton (1642-1727) and Mozart (1756-1796) represent this time period for England and Europe. Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) – inventor, statesman, practical philosopher, writer, educator, wit – understood, as one of the authors of the Declaration of Independence, the need for compromise, respect for the opposition, and civil dialogue if the new American Republic wasn’t going to list too far to port or starboard.

Extremism is fatal for a country, including the extremists. Demagogues and pseudo-deities may triumph for a while, but sooner or later they suffer the same fate as those they would eliminate. Followers turn on “false gods” who don’t deliver salvation.

Separation of Church and State is a wise policy. Each has its proper role to play. Politics should not become a form of religion, and religion should not be politicized. China’s control of Tibet and the persecution of the Moslem minority in Myanmar make the point, I think.

Howard Wolf

Eggertsville