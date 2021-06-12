Letter: Extraterrestrials would run screaming from this planet

With all the recent interest in UFO’s and flying saucers and whether or not life forces are “visiting” us, I decided to express my opinion on the issue. Why in the world would advanced beings want to come here? Using logic you would expect that they would send a scouting party to check us out first. What would they observe? I can’t resist citing a Jerry Seinfeld monologue when he said that if extraterrestrials were watching us and they saw one life form leading another life form tethered by a leash and the life form that was following had a bag that he used to pick up the leader’s droppings, who would you think was in charge? Another strange situation they would see is people living in an extremely hot location with nothing but sand for miles around. these people are starving because as you know, nothing grows in sand to eat. As the late comedian Sam Kinison screamed in his stand-up, “Move!”