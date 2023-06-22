I am responding to a recent Another Voice article from the Buffalo Niagara Partnership about the proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) bill in the State Legislature. A couple of months ago, the Partnership gave us the script from the gas industry, telling us the untruth that New York State was going to take away your existing gas stoves. Now, they are giving us half-truths from the plastics industry.

Nowhere in their opinion piece does it address on how much it costs for local governments to manage waste from packaging, nor is there an acknowledgement that a lot of the unrecyclable plastic they cite is due to the packaging industry itself.

A #1 plastic clamshell or blister pack cannot be recycled with a #1 plastic soda bottle because of the cocktail of additional chemicals used for rigidity, flexibility moldability, etc. And then there's the multi-layer package or container. You can't recycle a coffee cup because it is a paper sandwich with a plastic liner. Toothpaste tubes can have two different plastics for the tube plus a layer of aluminum with a third plastic for the cap.

But the biggest flaw is the claim that this will hurt NYS businesses.

The Extended Producer Responsibility law being discussed will be applied to all goods, whether from a local manufacturer or from China or Germany. If anything, local businesses can redesign and reduce their packaging ahead of the competition and gain a competitive advantage, both by avoiding EPR surcharges and by lowering their costs.

EPR is not a new concept for the state. Our bottle bill is a long running EPR program that has reduced trash volumes and have reduced costs to municipalities in the state. No one purchases consumer products for the package they are sold in. Therefore, the manufacturer should be responsible for the full life span of that package and we should pass a strong EPR bill this session.

John Szalasny

Williamsville