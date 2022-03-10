Letter: Extend COLA with annual adjustments for workers

New York’s families have faced many challenges in past years: the down economy, joblessness, homelessness, opiate/substance abuse and violence in already plagued communities; for these forgotten New Yorkers, times are still hard. When families are in crisis and children are at risk, New York’s network of not-for-profit human services providers are both the first line of defense and the safety net.

Across New York State, 1 in 7 workers are employed by a not-for-profit organization. Women make up an astonishing 81% of the human services and direct care workforce in New York. This equates to 268,900-plus skilled, well-educated workers who are paid significantly less than women in New York’s private sector.

The executive budget includes a one-time 5.4 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) to human services providers in FY 2023 for eligible programs and services, and we applaud the inclusion of the 5.4% COLA in the executive budget!