Letter: Explore better ideas for building new stadium

If we as taxpayers, are paying for a new stadium for the Bills, why not spend more and build a retractable roof/dome stadium downtown? This style stadium would be more versatile and could be used all year as a revenue stream, instead of just eight Bills games. Maybe we get a Super Bowl, NFL and or NHL draft, NCAA March Madness second round, or other events. Right now there is all the President Biden money available, use some of that money for the needed infrastructure to put the stadium where it belongs, downtown not in Orchard Park. We always hear from politicians they regret not building the current stadium downtown. let’s not make that mistake this time. Also, if anyone had any vision in the city/county, tie the badly needed convention center with the new stadium. We do have Niagara Falls in our backyard and I am sure that is a big draw for people to attend conventions here.