Letter: Expand access to our ice rink at Canalside

Hooray! Outdoor ice-skating season is here.

Prime time for my annual rant about the lack of public access to Canalside ice rink. Built with public funds to provide public access, Canalside rink offers zero lunch time access (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Monday through Friday.

All those folks who now inhabit nearby Seneca One can look out their windows and lament the sad state of affairs. A big, beautiful patch of ice: Can’t play there.

Unfortunately, this is what happens when you allow a for profit-entity to manage a public amenity.

When the current lease term expires, can we please get a nonprofit like Buffalo Place, Buffalo Parks Department, or Partnership for the Public Good, to take over and run it properly?

Buffalo Place does an exceptional job at Rotary Rink, where they feature free skating six days per week, lunch time skates, friendly and helpful staff, and family-friendly concession prices.

Another model ice rink is Bryant Park in Manhattan, which features free skating seven days per week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.