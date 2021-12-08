Letter: Expand access to our ice rink at Canalside

Hooray! Outdoor ice-skating season is here.
Prime time for my annual rant about the lack of public access to Canalside ice rink. Built with public funds to provide public access, Canalside rink offers zero lunch time access (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Monday through Friday.
All those folks who now inhabit nearby Seneca One can look out their windows and lament the sad state of affairs. A big, beautiful patch of ice: Can’t play there.
Unfortunately, this is what happens when you allow a for profit-entity to manage a public amenity.
When the current lease term expires, can we please get a nonprofit like Buffalo Place, Buffalo Parks Department, or Partnership for the Public Good, to take over and run it properly?
Buffalo Place does an exceptional job at Rotary Rink, where they feature free skating six days per week, lunch time skates, friendly and helpful staff, and family-friendly concession prices.
Another model ice rink is Bryant Park in Manhattan, which features free skating seven days per week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Rotary Rink’s size limits the amount of people who can comfortably skate, so we need to be able to use our (publicly funded, built for public enjoyment) rink at Canalside.
And when the ice melts, if there is to be roller skating on the concrete pad (what happened to the watered canal replicas?), it should be free, not six dollars. Roller blades should be allowed, which for some unexplained reason were banned this season.
Again, we used public money to build a public amenity: a big, family-friendly playground.
Recent articles have outlined ample funds for waterfront amenities. Why not create an endowment fund for Canalside rink? Then open it up, all day, every day, and let us play on it. We deserve no less.
Marty Walters
Derby