Letter: Exempt health care workers from treating unvaccinated

The recent letter regarding mandatory vaccinations and their impingement on the freedom of choice we as Americans celebrate, fails to recognize the associated responsibilities that such freedoms entail. Well over 2,000 health care professionals, including administrators, ancillary staff, therapists, nurses and physicians have died fulfilling their moral, ethical, and legal responsibilities in caring for Covid-19 infected patients. If one chooses not to vaccinate or follow mandatory requirements where they exist then logically health care workers should be able to refuse to care for said individuals when and if they get sick … ”what’s good for the goose is good for the gander!”