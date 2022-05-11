Letter: Examples of responsibility are on display here at home

Two items recently caught my eye, noting different takes on responsibility.

In My View, Amy Brinkworth cited her work experience at the popular Niagara Falls Como Restaurant during her school years. Even after graduating college and starting a “real” job,” she stayed at the Como to earn the extra money she needed to repay her student loans.

Just imagine. She wasn’t seeking a government handout or other subsidy. Cheers to you Amy!

Next reference to the library system’s decision to remove fees for overdue materials and reserving books. I don’t know how much this income loss will affect the system’s finances but it seems to me that accepting responsibility for the privilege of borrowing oh so many items which could be costly if purchased is well worth an occasional fine.

Incidentally, I find the library system and its may services many just be the most worthy benefit of our tax dollars.

Mary Almeter

Tonawanda