Letter: Examine which areas candidates would regulate

It's true that “every vote counts.” I look at how I want to be represented by elected officials according to their positions on certain regulations before I cast my vote.

I find the Democrats regulate corporations when it comes to safety. Think lowering emissions on smokestacks to clean our air or tightening laws regarding run-off from livestock that pollutes our waters. The GOP deregulates corporations: Think of the increase in prices for airline tickets (after Regan’s deregulation of the industry) or the lack of restrictions on the firearms industry, or the fight for safety regulations in jobs like nursing.

Complicating the matter is that the parties often switch their positions on regulations when it comes to our personal lives. The Dems support marriage for same sex couples, increasing the minimum wage, union organizing, public education and drawing election districts so people of color are justly represented.

The GOP resists and would regulate same sex marriage, censor books in libraries, has changed voting districts so minorities have less representation, regulates women’s healthcare (think birth control for instance) and would not allow states to join in to purchase medications at lower group rates (under George W. Bush).

My future seems safer with regulating corporations and happier with less regulation in my personal life. How do you decide how to vote?

Rick Steinberg

Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter Member

Buffalo