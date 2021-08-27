Letter: Examine public uses in stadium financing

There is a lot of talk about building a new $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills and who should finance the project, government or Bills owners. Around the nation several communities have been coerced into financing new stadiums for the private owners of teams and that adds up to corporate welfare.

I have a different slant as how to evaluate the subject of sports financing mainly NFL stadiums by evaluating usage. The Bills have 10 home games this year including one preseason game. The average time for a NFL game to be played is three hours and 12 minutes. That amounts to 32 hours of game time usage for the entire year. There are 8,736 hours in a year and the stadium would be used for about 32 hours of playing time, of course it would be used more than one year.

There are discussions pertaining to other usage such as concerts, but those are few and far between, and do not come close to practical uses to justify the cost of public financing.

It is easy to understand why an NFL team owner would want government to finance a stadium as it is such a poor investment.