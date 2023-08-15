How many times have you heard that, “we can’t find anyone to work” or that “people are just lazy and don’t want to work”? The truth is that we are in the midst of a labor shortage caused by the lack of sufficient immigration and a birth rate that cannot sustain the rest of our population. Because the U.S. needs a birth rate of roughly two children born per couple to sustain and support our older growing population and because of many reasons including people waiting longer to get married or to not marry at all our birth rate per couple is woefully much lower than the required number to sustain a healthy economy. Hence the only solution is to add people through immigration.

Proof of the current labor shortage is the fact that there are 10 million available jobs with only six million unemployed people in the U.S. The law of “supply and demand” is working in the workers’ favor as we have seen recently with the increase in the threat of strikes (UPS, Hollywood writers, teachers etc.) and the forming of unions (Starbucks). The unemployment rate is at historic lows and workers now have the option to take a job and to rapidly move on to another higher paying job if they choose which forces businesses to pay higher wages to compete for a shrinking labor force.

We now have three options to solve our population dilemma, either we increase our birth rates, which I cannot come up with a solution for; use “artificial intelligence” to reduce the need for many workers but could lead to so many unforeseen and negative consequences; or come up with a reasonable immigration policy to allow vetted educated, skilled and unskilled people into the U.S.

John W. Kowalski

Lockport