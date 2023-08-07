I apologize ahead of time here for my ever-increasing frustration, but I am just so tired of hearing all these ongoing debates, year after year, about whether any politician is too old to be able to carry out the specific duties/responsibilities that they were originally voted into office to accomplish. There is no doubt that there are probably many local, state or federal officials presently in office that can no longer perform to the levels that they could when they were originally voted into office. Serving in a public office should never be a permanent position. Public office should always be open to new/young ideas.