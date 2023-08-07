I apologize ahead of time here for my ever-increasing frustration, but I am just so tired of hearing all these ongoing debates, year after year, about whether any politician is too old to be able to carry out the specific duties/responsibilities that they were originally voted into office to accomplish. There is no doubt that there are probably many local, state or federal officials presently in office that can no longer perform to the levels that they could when they were originally voted into office. Serving in a public office should never be a permanent position. Public office should always be open to new/young ideas.
Well, guess what? There is a very simple solution to this ongoing problem in our country! That solution is “term limits.” This simple solution is presently in place for the most important/powerful position in our country, which is the presidency. Why is this the only office covered by term limits?
Term limits should be mandatory for every local, state and federal political position in our country.
Can anyone out there think of any better solution? I doubt it.
Ken LaDue
Lewiston