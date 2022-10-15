Letter: Evidence on gun deaths remains beyond dispute

Recently, the Clarence community experienced a very tragic event when a seemingly normal, well-liked man shot and killed his wife and his parents, then turned the gun on himself. Such happenings are lamentable and fortunately rare in this area.

But it seems worthy to keep in mind these statistics (latest from 2020 and 2021):

Nearly 49,000 Americans died in this country last year as a result of the use of firearms. The rate was more than 14 per 100,000. Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Alabama led in firearms deaths with more than 25 per 100,000; Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and New York were the lowest with six or fewer deaths per 100,000.

There were 47,646 suicides in the United States last year, over half by gun shot. Of those who used guns, 90% successfully took their own lives. For all other means (drugs, poison, asphyxiation,etc.), only about one in 10 succeeded.

States with the most suicides per capita were Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Idaho and West Virginia. The bottom five: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Hawaii and New York. Wyoming’s governor has expanded the state’s suicide lifeline services.

The leading states for suicides by firearms were Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The lowest five: New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maryland.

Roughly 44% of U.S. households own one or more guns. Two-thirds of homes in Montana and Wyoming possess guns, while only about one in seven homes do so in New York and other low-rated states, which also have tighter restrictions on owning guns.

Owning guns is a constitutional right. The vast majority of gun owners are responsible, and use guns for legitimate purposes: hunting, target practice, and self-protection.

But the evidence is incontrovertible: gun ownership does not ensure safety. Having a firearm increases the risk of injury and death by accident, suicide, or homicide.

Michael Silverman

Amherst