Letter: Everyone should try to implement change

Our country is now grappling with three seemingly intractable crises: gun violence, a changing climate, and a lingering pandemic. Our responses to these problems seem to echo the infamous alternatives attributed to Charles Darwin: “Adapt, change or die.”

For those who do not desire the third option, there are certainly many ways to adapt or change behavior. However, human beings appear naturally averse to change. It can be difficult, and in a country so large and diverse, the role of government would seem necessary in implementing a national strategy.

Indeed, some political leaders have been trying through proposed regulations, laws, and by persuasion. Vaccinations, mask-wearing and social distancing have had a positive effect in avoiding Covid-19 for those who have implemented these practices.

People who receive training and practice gun safety regulations are unlikely to be shot to death at home by their two-year-old child.

Persons who properly insulate their homes, conserve water and electricity, and drive electric or hybrid cars - or better yet, ride a bicycle or work from home - contribute to ameliorating the warming of the planet and depletion of water resources.

While some have taken such propitious actions, we must ask: why don’t more people do the same?

I propose that there are people who feel personal independence is paramount. Don’t tell me what I can or cannot do. It’s a free country, and I can do as I please. Then there are the people who believe social responsibility should be the overriding concern for any citizen. These are the people who let cars merge into traffic, follow mask mandates and don’t water their lawns during a declared drought. They have a collective conscience, not just an individual one.

Gordon Orians, an eminent American biologist, when asked what the ordinary citizen should do to combat climate change, replied “Everything you can.” The nineteenth-century philosopher Edward Everett Hale expressed similarly, “Although I cannot do everything (to fix a problem), I will not refuse to do something that I can do.”

Those of us with a social conscience must still persevere, despite competing outlooks and interests, and do what we can. We do not wish the third alternative upon our fellow humans.

Michael Silverman

Amherst