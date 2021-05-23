Letter: Everyone must learn about Israel’s actions

The Buffalo News reprinted the New York Times articles on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. That the articles appeared the day after “Nakba73” remembrances worldwide made it ever more meaningful. May 15 marked the 73rd year of the creation of the state of Israel (1948) in the take-over of mostly ancient Palestinian lands. I urge people of good will everywhere, Jewish, gentile and other, to educate themselves about Israel’s violations of international law (Fourth Geneva Convention). The Biden administration must condemn Israel’s apartheid regime and colonization of Palestine. For the most part, mainstream media fails to report the whole truth, but many internet sites can be found.