Letter: Everyone must get the shot if we all want to stay safe
What a coincidence the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention really relaxed their rules on mask wearing just in time for spring. We all knew this Centers for D would eventually happen. My problem is all of the liars out there that are not or ever will be vaccinated being able to parade around like they are protected. Everyone that got vaccinated are currently protecting them. In New York State alone there are now almost 400 people in the intensive care unit for Covid-19 and over half of them are intubated. I don’t want to be one of them.

Remember when the new law was passed to not operate a motor vehicle while using a cellphone? We all see how well that’s working out. Use caution and common sense. This isn’t the time to think everything is fine and dandy.

Steven Halasz

Cheektowaga

