Letter: Events at the Capitol were not ‘legitimate’

How many of us recall the reaction we had on Jan. 6, 2021, when viewing the scenes of hundreds of Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building? Did we sit in front of our televisions and say, “Good for them, they’re just expressing themselves in a ‘legitimate political discourse?’” No, we were shocked and sickened by what most of us believed to be a traitorous, seditious act on the part of these lawless hooligans.

Now, the Republican Party is attempting to draw attention away from the investigation being conducted by the Jan. 6 commission by stating this commission is leading the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” In addition, they have censured the two members of the Republican party who had the courage to go against President Trump and his bootlickers to bring the truth to the American people. When will the Republican Party stop bowing down to Trump and his “Big Lie” and get back to working for the unification and betterment of the people and country they have sworn to serve. If these protestors are so innocent of any wrongdoing why are so many making statements after they’ve been convicted or pled guilty, apologizing for their involvement and expressing shame for being there on that day? The answer is they know what they did was wrong. Why doesn’t the Republican Party have the courage to agree with them?