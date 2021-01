Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. An Associated Press re…

Man, you’ve got to believe that this year must be our year. In the middle of an assault on our Capitol, with senators and congressmen and vice presidents hiding under their desks, SWAT team strapped to the hilt walking by them, Unknown to each other, two Bills fans meet in the middle of this and they only thing they have to say to each other is “Go Bills.” Best fans in the world!