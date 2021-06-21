Letter: Evans supervisor mishandles management of marina

The mismanagement of Sturgeon Point Marina has been a horror show. In 2020 and again in 2021, Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler announced that the marina would not open.

At first she blamed the recurring cost of sand removal. But in 2020 civic-minded citizens bailed out the town and paid for the sand dredging. Then in 2021 West Herr Auto came to the rescue and paid for dredging.

Even with that generosity, Hosler refused to rent boat slips in the harbor, losing an estimated 200k. She claims that some of the docks leaked but she doesn't say why they weren't repaired over the winter.

The gas dock will not open this season either. Nobody seems to know why. Transient boaters could depend on getting gas at SPM to fuel up on their way to other ports. But not now.

Now, the supervisor claims there is no room in the empty harbor to moor the tow boat, which is the emergency boat you call to save your family's lives when your engine stalls in a storm. A marina operator in Dunkirk was overheard saying that without that boat, lives could be lost. Even a non-boater like me knows that.