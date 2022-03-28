Letter: Evans must work harder on being transparent

Gov. Kathy Hochul has committed to improving the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) process. She has directed agencies to proactively post commonly requested documents online and is allowing agencies to respond to FOIL requests without Executive Chamber review. Over 200 years ago, Patrick Henry said “The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” In the Town of Evans, the Freedom of Information Law is considered optional. Requested documents, if provided, are often late. Many documents are denied without the required written explanation. On Feb. 5, 2020, the town board passed a resolution requiring elected councilpersons to submit FOIL requests directly to the supervisor and not the town’s FOIL officer.

On March 16, the town board voted down a resolution to rescind that resolution. Denied FOILs can be appealed. In Evans, you appeal to the supervisor. State law allows a court challenge but an Article 78 is expensive. Unfortunately, in New York State, the burden is placed on those making the request and not those improperly denying the documents. FOIL denials should include the name of the person making the determination. Those denying the documents are defended with taxpayer dollars. I suspect more documents would be provided if those denying documents had to pay their own legal costs if courts ruled that a FOIL denial was improper. All taxing authorities should be required to proactively post documents showing how taxpayer dollars are spent. This would include reports filed with the NYSOSC and IRS. The state should create an independent agency that has the power to enforce the Freedom of Information Law and not just offer advisory opinions. Transparency is lost when documents are improperly denied. Makes you wonder what Evans officials are trying to hide.