Letter: Evans’ inability to operate Sturgeon Point is deeply rooted

The Town of Evans is seeking a long-term private partner to operate the Sturgeon Point marina because the town can’t afford maintenance costs. For much of last season the mouth of the Marina was clogged shut with sand.

None of this passes the smell test. For years, Evans has teetered on bankruptcy. At times the town was too broke to meet payroll and had to seek emergency loans. Where’s all the money going? I don’t think the Sturgeon Point Marina is to blame; I suspect that the Evans Police Department is draining the town because a handful of abusive cops are forcing the Town to pay off court settlements and judgments.

Months ago, the WKBW Channel 7 Investigation team filed a (FOIA) Freedom of Information seeking to find how much money the Town has actually paid out in court settlements and judgments. But the town stonewalled Channel 7. Why did the town refuse to supply those records? What are they hiding? Taxpayers have every right to know. Has it been hundreds of thousands, or even millions? Are we scapegoating the Marina when the Police Department is to blame?

If Evans can’t operate the Marina in the black, then turn it over to New York State Parks and Recreation. Evans boat owners get no break under town ownership as it is, so there is nothing to lose if the state took over.