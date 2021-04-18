Letter: Evangelicals’ refusal to vaccinate is illogical

After reading the article in The Buffalo News about the 40% of white evangelicals who refuse to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, it certainly doesn’t come to any surprise in my mind.

Consider, any person who votes for a draft-dodging self-proclaimed “chosen” prophet who told the American people not to worry and had “everything under control.”

I sit back and reflect to myself and say, “What are these people thinking?”

I am not very religious anymore, but I do remember what I was taught in religious instruction when I was a young child, and that was “He helps those who help themselves.” These people certainly do not.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca