The New York Times article published in The Buffalo News on Aug. 31 about electric vehicle charging networks missed one critical point. The two connectors discussed, Tesla and CCS, both provide high speed DC to DC charging, also known as Level 3. However, many EVs are only compatible with Level 1 or Level 2 charging, using 120 or 240 volt AC current. As far as I can tell, none of the proposed new charging networks will support Level 1 or Level 2 charging, leaving owners of these vehicles stranded. If governments continue to push these new Level 3 networks, they should be prepared for a backlash from owners of vehicles that cannot use them.