Letter: Etu admirably demonstrates commitment to Williamsville

I am writing to express my admiration and gratitude to former Village of Williamsville Deputy Mayor Matthew Etu for his service to the village and for his courage in confronting the reckless, misguided, and destructive actions of Village Mayor Deborah Rogers. Rogers’ insistence on putting her own misguided beliefs before the well-being of this community is shameful and will be a lasting stain on our village. Etu’s efforts to speak for reason, lawfulness, and the good of the community are greatly appreciated.