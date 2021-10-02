Letter: Essential hospital workers deserve our gratitude

Essential workers are accepted as part of the landscape. They blend in. I was reminded the other day of how silently and efficiently they keep our lives functioning.

During 2019 lockdown from Covid-19 we knew and appreciated the folks who by strength and perseverance, during a scary time in a lethal environment, risked their lives so the rest of us could carry on more or less normally. Our very lives depend upon the legions of people who reported to work to keep life on track and functioning.

The chest pains came while I fixed lunch the other day, so my husband wasted no time getting me to an immediate care facility. Doors swung wide and in minutes sticky rubber pads and wires scrolled my heartbeats in fine, spider-web lines. The pain subsided but further tests at a cardiac-specific hospital was the next stop.

The EMTs delivered me to what became a 24-hour master class on the inner workings of a finely tuned watch – a medical system we accept as our due. From cleaning staff to volunteers to technicians, to nurses and doctors, I encountered a stream of people at Mercy Hospital South Buffalo, each more professional than the next. All of them delivering their goods and services seamlessly with grace and charm. Wait! Add to this the administrative stuff. Oh, my yes, never forget the volunteers.