Donald Trump is many things, among them, television game show host, serial adulterer, pathological liar, thief, insurrectionist, terminal narcissist and adjudicated rapist in a civil trial. He has been indicted in four different jurisdictions and charged a total of 91 felonies. He expresses no remorse, no shame, but rather, brags that he wears these criminal charges as a badge of honor as the world’s television cameras are focused upon him as he repeatedly surrenders to authorities. What motivates such a man? What is his goal in life? Some men dedicate their life to fighting poverty, or injustice or ending war. But what is Donald Trump’s mission, his philosophy of life? I believe I have found the answer to that in a quote attributed to author Gore Vidal, who is best remembered for his famous political debates with Republican William F. Buckley Jr. For Donald Trump, the one line that most succinctly explains the essence of his being is “Never pass up the opportunity to have sex or be on television.”