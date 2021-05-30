Letter: Errant attacks on Israel show need for education

The May 23 edition of The Buffalo News had two essays notable for their misdirected attacks on Israel.

A May 23 letter writer condemned Israel’s alleged “take-over of mostly ancient Palestinian lands” and urged people to “educate themselves about Israel’s violations of international law” and “Israel’s apartheid regime and colonization of Palestine.” Perhaps the most charitable response is to advise the writer to take her own advice and educate herself.

The so-called Palestinians didn’t exist as a people until they gave up on identifying with their Arab “brothers” in the 1960s. By contrast, the unbroken Jewish presence in what today is the Land of Israel goes back thousands of years. Allegedly apartheid Israel offers its Palestinian constituents far more education, health care, economic opportunity and political freedom than do the Palestinian Authority or Hamas, the tyrants of Palestinian-ruled territories who threaten death to any Palestinian who sells land to a Jew (and who, by the way, are pushing Christians out of their holy cities of Nazareth and Bethlehem).