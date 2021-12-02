Letter: Erie County should unite behind Sheriff-elect Garcia

I would like to congratulate Sheriff-elect John Garcia on his successful campaign to become the next sheriff of Erie County. I am happy and honored to have been part of this race, given the highly qualified candidates.

The people of Erie County have made their decision and on Jan. 1, Garcia will be sworn in as sheriff. It is now time for everyone to come together and support Garcia, as he moves forward in overseeing the Sheriff’s Office.

John, I wish you well and Godspeed.

Ted DiNoto

Fmr. Independent candidate for sheriff

Clarence