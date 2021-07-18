 Skip to main content
Letter: Erie County should focus on reducing the sales tax
Letter: Erie County should focus on reducing the sales tax

The Erie County RENEW Plan, to spend the $90 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, is restoring 142 jobs that were cut due to pandemic financial concerns. If we lived without those jobs for the last year, I would suggest, we could continue living without them. Perhaps, 30-50 of those jobs are “must haves” and should be restored, but let’s take this financial federal windfall to reduce the county payroll permanently and use the savings to reduce the 8.75% sales tax in the county. The 8.75% sales tax is still one of the highest rates in the state. This high sales tax rate was supposed to be temporary 20-30 years ago, and it is never seriously looked at to be reduced.

I understand sales tax is one of the least punitive taxes to local residents, but it is time to get the sales tax rate closer to 8%, like it is in nearby Niagara County, Rochester and Syracuse. So, I ask, what is the current plan to reduce the “temporary” Erie County 8.75% sales tax rate?

Susan Burzynski Maher

Cheektowaga

