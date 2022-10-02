Letter: Erie County officials should ask state for convention help

The News’ recent editorial “Seeding the Future” notes that “the region has a golden opportunity to grow in new areas.” The editorial failed to note that the Buffalo region has always had a golden opportunity to grow its economy, jobs, sales taxes, etc.

Buffalo has always been fortunate to be located near an international attraction, The Mighty Niagara Falls, that Buffalo’s peer cities do not have. If the Buffalo area had a modern center that has an exhibit floor area that is at least three to four times the size of its long obsolete, half-century-old Center, it could compete for all these money-importing events that are still going to our peer cities’ centers because they have a far more modern and larger exhibit space which are more manageable than Buffalo.

Even the Turning Stone casino recently announced they are “seeding the future” by nearly doubling their convention/conference space. They also feel, as our peer cities recognize, that these additional visitors’ imported dollars will greatly expand the benefits their Nation’s members will receive.

Why isn’t Erie County asking the state for financial help as New York City did years ago when planning to build their huge Javits Convention Center? We should also ask for assistance for our region to build a new, competitive center so we can do our own “Seeding the Future.” A new competitive Convention Center would allow Buffalo to successfully compete with our peer cities.

Sergio Fornasiero

Williamsville