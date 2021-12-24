Letter: Erie County must do more with federal aid on Covid-19

The Omicron variant is proving just how insufficient the reliance on vaccine and mask mandates is. New York City, with the highest vaccination rates in the state and strict mask and vaccine mandates, is experiencing the steepest Covid-19 spike in the state. State and county government should acknowledge that our health care system needs massive aid so that every spike doesn’t cause a new crisis. Higher vaccination rates with boosters certainly help, but New York City shows they are not the solution by themselves. Erie County has hundreds of millions in federal aid that is being spent on things unrelated to this crisis. It should be used to help our hospitals and long-term care facilities immediately.