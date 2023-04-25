In the April 16 Buffalo News local activist Kevin Gaughan pointed out that Erie County, with a population of less than 1 million, has 45 separate governmental entities. This is absurdly inefficient, ineffective and costly; if this situation is not corrected the county, and indeed all of Western New York, will continue its steady slide towards a dismal economic future.

The solution is obvious although it will be difficult to implement. Erie County must promptly follow the example set more than 50 years ago by Indianapolis in adopting the Uni-Gov concept. Led by the late Richard Lugar, Indianapolis and Marion County, Indiana merged, eliminating 60 separate mini-governmental entities. The efficiencies and economies gained were enormous and have resulted in an economic renaissance for that area – in great contrast to Western New York.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and the transition to Uni-Gov will take time. Presently vested pensions will have to be protected and government jobs will have to be continued through normal retirement, although then only sparingly replaced. The whole process may well take a generation or two, but the goal will never be achieved if the process is not begun. All other alternatives are incredibly bleak.

James Fox

Williamsville