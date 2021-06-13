Letter: Erie County lawmakers must reject young hunters

The proposed law for Erie County to allow 12 and 13-year-old kids to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows is more than an animal rights issue – it’s also a safety issue. Hunting-related shooting incidents in New York increased nearly double last season from the previous year. Shooting incidents involved not only longtime experienced hunters but young people who are currently permitted to shoot small game. The reason for more incidents can be attributed to more hunters in the field due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the Department of Environmental Conservation maintains the rate of incidents is decreasing, the fact remains: More hunters in the woods results in more shooting and crossbow tragedies.

The sheriff of Lewis County, an avid gun rights advocate put it succinctly: “I don’t think they’re ready for it. I don’t think they’re ready emotionally, and I don’t think they’re ready physically. Some of them aren’t going to be strong enough to hold that firearm.” Although Lewis County elected to opt-in, this is Erie County’s opportunity to show New York State that we value the safety and protection of our young people by voting no to this proposal.

Gloria Jenkins

Amherst