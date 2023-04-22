It’s not pessimistic to acknowledge, as Erie County has so rightly done, the effects of climate damage we’re already experiencing here, and will experience increasingly all year round (“County emphasizes ‘practical solutions’ in its wide-ranging climate initiative,” April 11). Climate action and adaptation, from EV chargers and reduced home energy use to shaded and shoveled bus stations, should be our priority.

I understand why the county wants to tread lightly on the issue of divisiveness about climate action. Yet its actions, all in line with the state’s climate mandate, speak louder than its words. Erie County is encouraging solar, wind and geothermal power, access to clean power for lower income households and home electrification, and using funding from the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to help.

The climate mandate hasn’t created divisiveness in the state budget process, but the gas industry has by trying to slow down our inevitable transition to clean power. Their latest effort was to try to get Gov. Kathy Hochul to insist on methane emissions accounting which would hide the vastly more damaging short-term effects of the gas versus carbon dioxide.

There may yet be legislative efforts to go easy on methane. Meanwhile, Hochul and the legislature are agreed on the All-Electric Buildings Act, stopping gas for new construction, for the sake of our health, climate and family budgets. The NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act would save ratepayers even more.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo