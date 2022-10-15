Letter: Erie County foreclosures occur for various reasons

Recent information about foreclosures in Erie County is tragic information. Homeowners who are struggling deserve empathy, but behind the legal procedures and possible zombie homes are a set of circumstances which are very bothersome. I’m concerned that when you look at people’s spending habits, you’ll find at least two of the curses in our society. Smoking a pack a day will cost in New York: $4,590, about four months’ mortgage payment. If a gambling problem surfaces as an issue, many thousands might also be lost with credit card debt and then social consequences such as divorce and homelessness. It is shown that gambling hurts the economies around casinos. We certainly have enough risk to the vulnerable. Much more anti-smoking and anti-gambling education needs to surface in schools and in the media. Foreclosures are, I believe, multifactorial. The foreclosures are sad and hopefully can be helped by the Stay in Your Home campaign.