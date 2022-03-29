Letter: Erie County Fair is dishonoring vets, firefighters with changes

As both a Purple Heart veteran and a volunteer firefighter, I have always enjoyed attending the Erie County Fair on those days when they honored both those groups. I looked forward to seeing friends from both near and far as we gathered together in a spirit of brotherhood.
For many years the fair has allowed these two groups to have dugouts on the infield where they could socialize with other units and honored them with a special parade.
After a history of 180 years, Fair Manager Jessica Underberg has determined that these gatherings are a liability and safety issue and will not allow this tradition to continue. I consider this to be a slap in the face for these two groups and all they have sacrificed and continue to do for our communities and our country every day.
It reminds me of all the nurses who risked their lives and were celebrated as heroes for getting us through the pandemic and then were fired for not getting the vaccine as mandated by Erie County.
I feel that is extremely disrespectful to our veterans and fireman to not allow them to have a parade to thank them and celebrate their sacrifice to our nation.
Liability and safety concerns? Will they cancel the two days of the demolition derby next? In all my years of watching the parades, I have never seen two fire trucks crashing into each other. Whoever is making these decisions should be replaced.
For years the Erie County Agricultural Society had used the slogan, “America’s Fair” when they describe the annual event they sponsor at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. I contend that it is very un-American to not recognize those who sacrifice every day for the benefit of their neighbors.
I would encourage all veterans and firefighters to boycott the Erie County Fair this year. Instead, wear your uniforms and go to the Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Niagara, or Wyoming county fairs. You will have a fun day, spend less and be greatly respected for all you do. I’ll see you there.
John Farrell
West Falls