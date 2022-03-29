Letter: Erie County Fair is dishonoring vets, firefighters with changes

As both a Purple Heart veteran and a volunteer firefighter, I have always enjoyed attending the Erie County Fair on those days when they honored both those groups. I looked forward to seeing friends from both near and far as we gathered together in a spirit of brotherhood.

For many years the fair has allowed these two groups to have dugouts on the infield where they could socialize with other units and honored them with a special parade.

After a history of 180 years, Fair Manager Jessica Underberg has determined that these gatherings are a liability and safety issue and will not allow this tradition to continue. I consider this to be a slap in the face for these two groups and all they have sacrificed and continue to do for our communities and our country every day.

It reminds me of all the nurses who risked their lives and were celebrated as heroes for getting us through the pandemic and then were fired for not getting the vaccine as mandated by Erie County.