Letter: Equality does not exist between Williams, Federer

Some things are not equal. As in tennis. A female sports announcer said Serena Williams is equal to Roger Federer. I agree they are equal as humans, But not as tennis players. Before the knives are out, let me say I have a granddaughter who will be a good athlete and a daughter who is a good runner. And I enjoy watching women’s sports, other than curling. My problem is saying Williams is equal to Federer in tennis, is going too far. Many of Williams’ opponents compared to Federer’s were much weaker. A true test would be Williams to play Federer. Please don’t bring up Billie Jean King’s win against an aging male tennis hack. I was going to go on about physical differences between the sexes, but enough about sports equality. Also, I’ll be watching my back.