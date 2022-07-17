Letter: Equal pay for women is yet to be achieved

I was thrilled to read that the Buffalo School Board decided to choose a Buffalonian, Tonja Williams, for the superintendent job of the school district. You couldn’t ask for a more qualified individual. She grew up in Buffalo, attained her bachelor’s, master’s, and ultimate doctorate degrees. Lastly, she has worked in the Buffalo Public Schools since 1990. Amazing talent and highly recommended. So, what wrong with this picture – her salary is. As interim superintendent, she’s making half of what Kriner Cash made. Let’s hope once she’s granted the job permanently, she receives what she deserves as a very qualified female with a ton of responsibility in a very demanding job.