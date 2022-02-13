Letter: Envision another scenario: Compare it to the Capitol

Now that the Republican Party has labeled the insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, as a “legitimate political discourse.” Let me put this into proper perspective so that they and their followers will understand.

Let’s say I own a house and rent it to you. Seeing that it’s my house, I disagree with the way you cut the grass.

Therefore, I decide to break into the home; trash the place; urinate and defecate in the kitchen and threaten to take out your family and hang them from the nearest tree, aside from beating up a cop who responded to the situation.

Now would that be considered “legitimate landlord discourse?” Now according to their warped way of thinking it should be … right?

Just wondering.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca