Letter: Entities responsible for the shootings should feel financial pain

The United States Government, the Congress especially the Republicans or should I say Trumpublicans, are all guilty of dereliction of their duty.

The number one mandate of any government of any nation is to protect its people. Unfortunately, the U.S. government especially Congress, the National Rifle Association, social media and white supremacy groups continue to take away even the semblance of feeling safe for just about everyone going about their lives in this country.

I am not talking about getting rid of the Second Amendment. People who own guns and are lawfully responsible for them aren't the problem. It’s those who choose to misuse this right and help perpetrate the continuing mass shootings. The NRA also has to play a positive role in keeping people who don’t own or want a gun feel safe.

If any weapons should be banned, it must be the military assault issue like AR-15s and others that belong on the battle field of war. Civilians shouldn’t have access to these weapons or the components to make them.

If I lost a loved one to a mass shooting like Buffalo or the one in Uvalde Texas, I would find the best and most powerful constitutional lawyer there is and sue for enormous damages high enough to severely threaten the U.S. government fiscally. It would include the NRA, social media platforms, white supremacy groups government and the gutless Congress.

However, the legal options for anyone to sue in such a case probably are very limited and extremely difficult at best. It probably would never see the court room. In the end, it would only be a symbolic move for one who has had enough of the thoughts and prayers but no government action after yet another mass shooting incident.

Perhaps the only way to fight back appears to suing those specifically in Congress (the likes of Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Mitch McConnell come to mind) who downright refuse to affect needed gun reform. Unfortunately, I wonder if this too is even possible.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore