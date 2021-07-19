Letter: Enhance rapid rail access to ECC suburban campuses

As a recently retired biology professor and native Buffalonian, it was with great interest that I read the July 9 opinion article “ECC on the ropes.” My 30 years of full-time employment was at Finger Lakes Community College, but I began my career as an adjunct at local institutions of higher education that included two of the three Erie Community College campuses, North (Amherst) and downtown. The opinion piece suggested that the South Campus (Orchard Park) should be the one chosen to be closed due to financial exigency. I strongly disagree.

I often utilized the Metro Rail subway for travel to the downtown campus that I understand was repurposed from its original post office function. Extending the Metro Rail beyond the city limits from SUNY/University at Buffalo to ECC North would provide city residents smooth access to that 120-acre campus. The idea of extending the Metro Rail has been kicked around for decades, but new infrastructure stimulus funding could make it finally become a reality.