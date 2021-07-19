Letter: Enhance rapid rail access to ECC suburban campuses

As a recently retired biology professor and native Buffalonian, it was with great interest that I read the July 9 opinion article “ECC on the ropes.” My 30 years of full-time employment was at Finger Lakes Community College, but I began my career as an adjunct at local institutions of higher education that included two of the three Erie Community College campuses, North (Amherst) and downtown. The opinion piece suggested that the South Campus (Orchard Park) should be the one chosen to be closed due to financial exigency. I strongly disagree.
I often utilized the Metro Rail subway for travel to the downtown campus that I understand was repurposed from its original post office function. Extending the Metro Rail beyond the city limits from SUNY/University at Buffalo to ECC North would provide city residents smooth access to that 120-acre campus. The idea of extending the Metro Rail has been kicked around for decades, but new infrastructure stimulus funding could make it finally become a reality.
Although I have no direct experience with the South Campus, the opinion piece described the site offering a variety of technical programs. These are valuable because students can move directly into well-paying jobs upon graduation. A “vehicle technology training center” nearby supports their automotive technology program. Relocating this hands-on major would be far more challenging than the opinion piece suggests.
Closure of the downtown campus would open the door to redevelopment of that footprint which is far smaller than the Amherst and Orchard Park campuses. Metro Rail service extending to Main and Youngs roads would facilitate city student access to the North Campus which, according to the opinion piece, has received “substantial investments in recent years.”
The time is right to coordinate efforts to enhance rapid rail access and student access to education at a fiscally stable Erie Community College comprising North (Amherst) and South (Orchard Park) campuses.
Suzanne Keller
Canandaigua